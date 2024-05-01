Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Spire (SR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Spire (SR - Free Report) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $3.45 for the same period compares to $3.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +8.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Gas Utility: $1.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $963.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Operating Revenues- Gas Marketing: $46 million compared to the $52.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Midstream: $21.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.3%.
  • Operating Revenues- Eliminations: -$15.80 million compared to the -$19.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.5% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Gas Marketing: $30 million compared to the $12.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Gas Utility: $261.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $281.75 million.
  • Operating Income- Midstream: $7.40 million compared to the $11.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spire here>>>

Shares of Spire have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spire Inc. (SR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise