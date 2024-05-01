Compared to Estimates, Carlyle (CG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Carlyle Group (
Carlyle Group (CG - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.6%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +9.78%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Carlyle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $159.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.81 billion.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP: $186.35 billion versus $195.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $425.47 billion compared to the $439.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $104.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.58 billion.
- Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss): $33.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.6%.
- Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues: $397.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $307.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +140.9%.
- Segment Revenues- Fund management fees: $515.60 million versus $539.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
- Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other: $26.70 million versus $23.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.8% change.
- Fee related performance revenues: $29.10 million compared to the $38.68 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues: $571.40 million versus $606.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
- Revenues- Global Credit- Fund management fees: $136.90 million versus $141.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
- Revenues- Global Credit- Total fee revenues: $180.70 million versus $182.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
Shares of Carlyle have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.