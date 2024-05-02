We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed at $26.35, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.34% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $27.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.36% and +59.38%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.02, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.