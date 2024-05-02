Back to top

eBay (EBAY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

eBay (EBAY - Free Report) reported $2.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how eBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV): $18.62 billion compared to the $18.41 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross merchandise volume - International: $9.65 billion versus $9.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross merchandise volume - US: $8.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.94 billion.
  • Active Buyers: 132 million versus 131.82 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of eBay have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

