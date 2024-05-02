Back to top

Monolithic (MPWR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Monolithic Power (MPWR - Free Report) reported $457.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $2.81 for the same period compares to $3.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66, the EPS surprise was +5.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Monolithic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Storage and Computing: $106.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
  • Revenue- Communication: $46.65 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.3%.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $87.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%.
  • Revenue- Enterprise Data: $149.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $145.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +217.5%.
  • Revenue- Industrial: $30.23 million versus $30.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.3% change.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $38.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monolithic here>>>

Shares of Monolithic have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

