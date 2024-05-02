We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SentinelOne (S) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw SentinelOne (S - Free Report) ending at $21.44, denoting a +1.47% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.
The cybersecurity provider's shares have seen a decrease of 6.3% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 73.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $180.93 million, indicating a 35.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $815.71 million, demonstrating changes of +107.14% and +31.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, SentinelOne possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, SentinelOne currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1408.67. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.98 of its industry.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.