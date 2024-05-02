Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CF (CF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

CF Industries (CF - Free Report) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.9%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $2.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was -29.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $264 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $276.90.
  • Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): 1,611 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,680.45 KTon.
  • Sales volume by product - Granular Urea: 1,092 KTon versus 1,228.72 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales volume by product - Ammonia: 918 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 680.21 KTon.
  • Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia: $438 compared to the $455.39 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea: $373 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $352.42.
  • Tons of product sold - Total: 4,524 KTon versus 4,573.65 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Ammonia: $402 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $312.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
  • Net Sales- Granular Urea: $407 million compared to the $445.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $425 million versus $447.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.3% change.
  • Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate): $114 million versus $112.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $122 million compared to the $139.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CF here>>>

Shares of CF have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise