Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT - Free Report) reported $413.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 63.1%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to -$0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was +763.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sarepta Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product, net: $359.48 million compared to the $360.31 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Product, net- ELEVIDYS: $133.94 million versus $131.40 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Product, net- EXONDYS 51: $120.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $127.57 million.
  • Revenues- Product, net- AMONDYS 45: $71.92 million versus $68.04 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Product, net- VYONDYS 53: $33.45 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $32.40 million.
  • Revenues- Collaboration: $53.98 million compared to the $20.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

