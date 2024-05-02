Back to top

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprouts Farmers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Stores at end of period: 414 versus 413 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • New Stores Opened: 7 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.
  • Stores at beginning of period: 407 versus 407 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sprouts Farmers have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

