Compared to Estimates, Allstate (ALL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ALL Quick Quote ALL - Free Report) reported $15.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $5.13 for the same period compares to -$1.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.29 billion, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.11.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Combined Ratio - Property-liability: 93% compared to the 94.8% average estimate based on eight analysts. Loss Ratio - Property-liability: 72.4% versus 74.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Expense Ratio - Property-liability: 20.6% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 20.7%. Expense Ratio - Homeowners: 21.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 20.8%. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned: $12.90 billion compared to the $12.87 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income: $702 million compared to the $582.43 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.9% year over year. Property-Liability- Other Revenue: $430 million compared to the $386.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.8% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges: $478 million compared to the $468.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income: $18 million versus $26.61 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.9% change. Revenues- Net investment income: $764 million compared to the $662.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits- Net Investment Income: $23 million versus $22.49 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change. Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue: $134 million compared to the $110.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>
Shares of Allstate have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
