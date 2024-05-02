Back to top

Evertec (EVTC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Evertec (EVTC - Free Report) reported $205.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +7.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Evertec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean: $53.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
  • Revenues- Payment Services - Latin America: $74.22 million compared to the $72.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +110.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Merchant acquiring, net: $43.10 million versus $41.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Revenues- Business solutions: $58.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: -$23.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$21.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
Shares of Evertec have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

