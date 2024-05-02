Back to top

Cimpress (CMPR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cimpress (CMPR - Free Report) reported $780.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to -$0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $782.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was -207.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cimpress performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Vista: $417.90 million compared to the $421.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations: -$13.95 million compared to the -$9.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- All Other Businesses: $49.10 million compared to the $48.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- National Pen: $89.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $86.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
Shares of Cimpress have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

