Back to top

Image: Bigstock

National Storage (NSA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, National Storage (NSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $196.15 million, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.83 million, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how National Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Management fees and other revenue: $9.07 million compared to the $8.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other property-related revenue: $6.69 million compared to the $7.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $180.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $183.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
  • Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted: $0.65 versus $0.19 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for National Storage here>>>

Shares of National Storage have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise