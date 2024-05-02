Back to top

Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) reported $9.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $2.44 for the same period compares to $2.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- QTL: $1.32 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Revenue- QCT: $8.03 billion versus $8.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Revenue- QCT- Handsets: $6.18 billion versus $6.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Revenue- QCT- Automotive: $603 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $577.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.
  • Revenue- QCT- IoT: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
  • Revenues- Equipment and services: $7.95 billion versus $7.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Revenues- Licensing: $1.44 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL: $933 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $923.43 million.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Qualcomm have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

