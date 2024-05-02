Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hanover Insurance (THG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hanover Insurance Group (THG - Free Report) reported $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $3.13 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66, the EPS surprise was +17.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hanover Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GAAP Combined Ratio: 95.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 96.7%.
  • GAAP Loss and LAE Ratio: 64.6% compared to the 65.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • GAAP Expense Ratio: 30.9% compared to the 30.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $89.70 million versus $88.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
  • Revenues- Premiums earned: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Revenues- Fees and other income: $7.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
Shares of Hanover Insurance have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

