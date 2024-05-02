Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NNN REIT (NNN) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, NNN REIT (NNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $214.83 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.22 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NNN REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $214.83 million compared to the $212.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income from real estate transactions: $0.58 million versus $0.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.52 versus $0.48 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for NNN REIT here>>>

Shares of NNN REIT have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise