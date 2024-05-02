We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Summit Materials (SUM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Summit Materials (SUM - Free Report) reported $773.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 89.9%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23, the EPS surprise was +47.83%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Summit Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Pricing - Aggregates: $14.89 compared to the $14.54 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Volume - Cement: 1,739 Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,018.5 Ton.
- Total Volume - Aggregates: 11,654 Ton versus 12,447.4 Ton estimated by two analysts on average.
- Pricing - Cement: $152.11 versus $160.69 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Revenue by Line of Business- Products: $359.09 million compared to the $366.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.
- Revenue- Service: $44.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.
- Net Revenues by product- Cement: $224.10 million compared to the $264.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +357.2% year over year.
- Net Revenues by product- Aggregates: $145.51 million versus $152.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
- Delivery and subcontract revenue: $31.79 million compared to the $57.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
- Line of Business- Adjusted Cash Gross Profit/Aggregates: $59 million versus $55.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Line of Business- Adjusted Cash Gross Profit/Services: $6.96 million compared to the $3.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Line of Business- Adjusted Cash Gross Profit/Products: $44.14 million compared to the $40.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Summit Materials have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.