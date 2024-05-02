Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Camping World (CWH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Camping World (
For the quarter ended March 2024, Camping World (CWH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, down 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.39, the EPS surprise was -2.56%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Unit sales - New vehicle: 16,882 versus 15,860 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Used vehicle: 10,694 versus 12,213 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average gross profit per unit - Used vehicles: $5,531 versus $4,801.82 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average selling price - Used vehicles: $31,577 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32,545.47.
- Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles: $5,393 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,388.28.
- Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $45.68 million compared to the $48.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles: $656.09 million compared to the $661.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles: $337.69 million versus $399.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club: $11.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net: $135.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other: $177.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
Shares of Camping World have returned -23.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.