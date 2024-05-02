Back to top

Cencora (COR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Cencora (COR - Free Report) reported revenue of $68.41 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.80, compared to $3.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.35 billion, representing a surprise of -2.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cencora performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions: $7.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions: $61.29 billion versus $63.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$1.98 million compared to the -$1.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare: $5.75 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health: $59.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions: $1.37 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
Shares of Cencora have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

