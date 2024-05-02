We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. Revenues are expected to be $251.65 million, up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Aspen Technology metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Maintenance' will reach $86.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- License and solutions' reaching $148.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Services and other' stands at $15.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
