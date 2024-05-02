We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Expeditors International (EXPD) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 24.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.17 billion, exhibiting a decline of 16.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Expeditors International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Airfreight services' will reach $691.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' will reach $514.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' to come in at $153.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Airfreight services' of $176.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' at $384.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customs brokerage and other services' reaching $865.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.7% year over year.
Over the past month, shares of Expeditors International have returned -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, EXPD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>