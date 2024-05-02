For the quarter ended March 2024, Becton Dickinson (
Compared to Estimates, Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, Becton Dickinson (BDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.05 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.17, compared to $2.86 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.03 billion, representing a surprise of +0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.96.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International: $162 million versus $177.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
- Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International: $235 million compared to the $238.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States: $264 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $266.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
- Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States: $347 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%.
- Revenues- BD Interventional: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery: $379 million compared to the $377.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention: $489 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
- Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care: $424 million compared to the $359.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.2% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Medical: $2.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
- Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences: $377 million compared to the $401.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Medical- Pharmaceutical Systems: $570 million compared to the $591.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Life Sciences: $1.30 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.