Regeneron (REGN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.15 billion, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.55, compared to $10.09 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.20, the EPS surprise was -6.37%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US: $1.40 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
- Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US: $70 million versus $41.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +75% change.
- Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW: $44.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
- Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US: $2.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
- Revenues- Net product sales: $1.76 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
- Revenues- Collaboration: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Other Revenue: $116.90 million compared to the $111.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
- Total Sanofi collaboration revenue: $910 million versus $946.50 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total Bayer collaboration revenue: $356 million versus $377.86 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenues- Libtayo- Total: $263.90 million compared to the $262.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total: $3.08 billion versus $3.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change.
- Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- Total: $94.10 million compared to the $89.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.
Shares of Regeneron have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.