WestRock (WRK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, WestRock (WRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.73 billion, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion, representing a surprise of -1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +56.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WestRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Sales- Corrugated Packaging: $2.40 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
  • Segment Sales- Consumer Packaging: $1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.
  • Segment Sales- Global Paper: $1.02 billion compared to the $981.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year.
  • Segment Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$73.30 million versus -$67.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.9% change.
  • Segment Sales- Distribution: $272 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $303.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
Shares of WestRock have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

