Xylem (XYL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Xylem (XYL - Free Report) reported $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.4%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xylem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions: $462 million versus $474.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
  • Revenue- Applied Water: $436 million compared to the $439.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Water Infrastructure: $574 million compared to the $751.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure: $88 million versus $108.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions: $86 million compared to the $58.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water: $63 million compared to the $77.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xylem here>>>

Shares of Xylem have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

