CyberArk (CYBR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reported revenue of $221.55 million, up 37% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +177.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CyberArk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $811 million versus $814.66 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $190 million versus $189.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $621 million versus $628.98 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and professional services: $65.10 million versus $61.89 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $3.88 million versus $2.66 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $92.72 million compared to the $148.58 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Shares of CyberArk have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

