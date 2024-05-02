Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SolarWinds (SWI) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $193.31 million, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +31.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SolarWinds performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Recurring: $180.48 million versus $175.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $68.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $111.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
  • Revenue- License: $12.83 million versus $12.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.1% change.
Shares of SolarWinds have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

