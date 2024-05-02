Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kellanova (K) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Kellanova (K - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.2 billion, down 21.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 billion, representing a surprise of +1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change: -41.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -32.8%.
  • Net sales - Latin America - Volume impact - YoY change: -1.1% versus -1.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Reported growth - Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA): -22.1% versus -24.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales - North America - Volume impact - YoY change: -4.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -4.9%.
  • Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change: 4.8% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales - Europe - Volume impact - YoY change: -6.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.4%.
  • Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change: 9.5% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales - Europe - Forex impact - YoY change: 1.3% compared to the -0.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales- Latin America: $314 million versus $311.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
  • Net sales- Europe: $599 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $608.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Net sales- North America: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- AMEA: $600 million compared to the $583.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kellanova here>>>

Shares of Kellanova have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kellanova (K) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise