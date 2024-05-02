Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Itron (ITRI) Q1 Earnings

Itron (ITRI - Free Report) reported $603.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $579.61 million, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Itron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Networked Solutions: $407.52 million compared to the $390.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Outcomes: $69.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $69.91 million.
  • Revenue- Device Solutions: $126.75 million versus $120.29 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total Product Revenue: $527.82 million compared to the $497.92 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Device Solutions: $0.84 million versus $1.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service Revenue- Networked Solutions: $26.21 million versus $32.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service Revenue- Outcomes: $48.57 million versus $49.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total Service Revenue: $75.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.76 million.
  • Product Revenue- Networked Solutions: $381.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $358.25 million.
  • Product Revenue- Device Solutions: $125.91 million compared to the $118.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Product Revenue- Outcomes: $20.61 million versus $21.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Device Solutions: $30.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.29 million.
Shares of Itron have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

