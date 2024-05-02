Back to top

Bruker (BRKR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bruker (BRKR - Free Report) reported $721.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $723.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +15.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bruker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI): 0% compared to the 1.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Organic revenue growth - Total: 1.6% versus 2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Energy & Supercon Tech (BEST): 18.9% versus 9.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$2.50 million compared to the -$3.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST): $73.10 million compared to the $66.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
Shares of Bruker have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

