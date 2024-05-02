For the quarter ended March 2024, Apollo Global Management Inc. (
View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Global Management here>>>
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Apollo Global Management (APO) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO - Free Report) reported revenue of $839 million, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $827.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81, the EPS surprise was -4.97%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Global Management here>>>
- Total Assets Under Management: $671 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $678.02 billion.
- Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Management fees: $652 million compared to the $655.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Fee-related performance fees: $46 million versus $44.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Capital solutions fees and other, net: $141 million compared to the $126.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Fixed income and other investment income: $2.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.39 billion.
- Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Alternative investment income: $266 million compared to the $294.23 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings: $817 million versus $881.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized performance fees: $94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $174.63 million.
- Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized investment income: $14 million compared to the $17.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings: $462 million versus $464.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Earnings- Principal Investing Income: $21 million compared to the $37.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Strategic capital management fees: $25 million compared to the $22.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.