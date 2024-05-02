Back to top

ICF (ICFI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ICF International (ICFI - Free Report) reported $494.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $1.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $492.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +22.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ICF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Client Type- Government- US Federal government: $274.18 million versus $275.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Client Type- Government- US State & Local government: $76.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.32 million.
  • Revenue by Client Type- Commercial: $118.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.41 million.
  • Revenue by Client Type- Government: $376.36 million versus $377.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Client Type- Government- International government: $25.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.13 million.
Shares of ICF have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

