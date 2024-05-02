Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Criteo (CRTO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) reported $253.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $246.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +31.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Criteo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clients: 17,767 versus 17,976 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $198.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $199.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $162.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $174.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Geographic Revenue- APAC: $88.85 million versus $90.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.
  • Revenue- Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC): $196.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $222.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.
  • Revenue- Contribution ex-TAC: $253.89 million compared to the $246.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total: $450.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $468.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • Revenue- Retail Media: $50.87 million compared to the $49.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year.
Shares of Criteo have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

