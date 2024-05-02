Back to top

Image: Bigstock

InterDigital (IDCC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $263.54 million, up 30.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.58, compared to $4.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $250.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.37, the EPS surprise was +6.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how InterDigital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by type- Recurring revenues: $96.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $86.16 million.
  • Revenue by program- CE, IoT/Auto: $22.12 million versus $20.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by program- Smartphone: $74.03 million compared to the $87.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for InterDigital here>>>

Shares of InterDigital have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise