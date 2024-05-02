Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) reported revenue of $369.98 million, up 23% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $349.46 million, representing a surprise of +5.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lantheus Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- DEFINITY: $76.56 million compared to the $73.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- TechneLite: $21.71 million versus $21.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- PYLARIFY: $258.87 million compared to the $239.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Strategic partnerships and other revenue: $6.51 million compared to the $8.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Total precision diagnostics: $104.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.59 million.
  • Revenues- Other precision diagnostics: $5.93 million compared to the $5.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Other radiopharmaceutical oncology: $0.38 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Total radiopharmaceutical oncology: $259.25 million versus $241.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Lantheus Holdings have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

