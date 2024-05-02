We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UGI Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) reported fiscal second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.97 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 by 19.4%. The bottom line also increased 17.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.68.
Total Revenues
Revenues of $2.47 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion by 26.8%. The top line also declined 20.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.11 billion.
Segmental Results
AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $795 million were down 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Retail gallons sold during the quarter decreased 6% year over year due to warmer weather and continued customer attrition.
UGI International: Revenues totaled nearly $673 million, down 29% from the year-ago level. Retail volume decreased 0.5% year over year.
Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $483 million were down 24.3% year over year.
UGI Utilities: Sales of $646 million were down 16.5% from the figure registered in the year-ago period.
Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $130 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $121 million.
Highlights of the Release
The company reported strong second-quarter results despite warmer-than-normal weather across its service territories, led by higher margins from natural gas marketing activities in its Midstream & Marketing business and reduced operating expenses across the entity.
Total interest expenses came in at $100 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $93 million.
Guidance
UGI issued its fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.70-$3 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.90 per share, which is higher than $2.85, the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
UGI is a high-performing, customer-centered and result-driven organization, targeting a long-term EPS growth rate of 4-6%.
Zacks Rank
UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
