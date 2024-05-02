Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UGI Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) reported fiscal second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.97 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 by 19.4%. The bottom line also increased 17.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.68.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $2.47 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion by 26.8%. The top line also declined 20.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.11 billion.

 

UGI Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise UGI Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Revenues of $795 million were down 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Retail gallons sold during the quarter decreased 6% year over year due to warmer weather and continued customer attrition.

UGI International: Revenues totaled nearly $673 million, down 29% from the year-ago level. Retail volume decreased 0.5% year over year.

Midstream & Marketing: Revenues of $483 million were down 24.3% year over year.

UGI Utilities: Sales of $646 million were down 16.5% from the figure registered in the year-ago period.

Corporate & Other: This segment incurred a loss of $130 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $121 million.

Highlights of the Release

The company reported strong second-quarter results despite warmer-than-normal weather across its service territories, led by higher margins from natural gas marketing activities in its Midstream & Marketing business and reduced operating expenses across the entity.

Total interest expenses came in at $100 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $93 million.

Guidance

UGI issued its fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.70-$3 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.90 per share, which is higher than $2.85, the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

UGI is a high-performing, customer-centered and result-driven organization, targeting a long-term EPS growth rate of 4-6%.

Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share.

OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.2% in the last four quarters.

Southwest Gas (SWX - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share.

SWX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 114.7% in the last four quarters.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.62 per share.

ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.2% in the last four quarters.

 


