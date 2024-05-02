Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wolfspeed (WOLF) Reports Loss in Q3 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wolfspeed (WOLF - Free Report) reported a third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP loss of 62 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 64 cents per share but broader than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 34 cents per share.

Revenues of $200.7 million increased 4.2% year over year but lagged the consensus mark by 0.39%. Mohawk Valley Fab contributed $28 million in revenues in the reported quarter.

Power Products accounted for 50.9%, while Materials Products contributed 49.1%. Power Products revenues increased 0.5% year over year to $102.1 million. Materials Products revenues increased 8.4% year over year to $98.6 million.

Power device design-ins were $2.8 billion in the reported quarter. Quarterly design wins were $0.9 billion, with 70% related to automotive applications.

 

Wolfspeed Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Wolfspeed Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wolfspeed price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wolfspeed Quote

 

Operating Details

In the fiscal third quarter, Wolfspeed reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 15%, down from 33.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.

In the reported quarter, sales, general and administrative expenses were $55.8 million (27.8% of total revenues), up 1.3% year over year.

Research & development expenses (26.2% of total revenues) increased 23.8% year over year to $52.5 million.

Wolfspeed incurred $14.4 million of factory start-up costs and $30.4 million of underutilization costs in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company incurred a non-GAAP operating loss of $79 million, wider than the operating loss of $66.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, WOLF had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.55 billion compared with $2.64 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Free cash outflow was $616 million, comprising $136 million of operating cash outflow and $480 million of capital expenditures.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, Wolfspeed expects revenues in the range of $185-$215 million. Non-GAAP loss is expected to be 72-86 cents per share.

The company expects Mohawk Valley fab to contribute nearly $40-$50 million in revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

It expects non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 8-16%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected between $116 million and $122 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Wolfspeed carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , AMETEK (AME - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AMETEK and NVIDIA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks shares have gained 8.3% year to date. ANET is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.

AMETEK shares have gained 5.5% year to date. AME is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2.

NVIDIA shares have gained 67.6% year to date. NVDA is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.


Unique Zacks Analysis of Your Chosen Ticker


Pick one free report - opportunity may be withdrawn at any time


NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

Wolfspeed (WOLF) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - $25 value - yours FREE >>

Published in

semiconductor tech-stocks