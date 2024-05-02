Southern Co. (SO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Southern Co. (
SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.65 billion, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.05 billion, representing a surprise of -5.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Southern Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenues- Southern Power: $473 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $547.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas: $1.71 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues: $2.16 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues: $58 million versus $41.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues: $185 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $182.29 million. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues: $11 million versus $9.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations: $1.46 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Natural Gas revenues: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power: $1.79 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power: $2.40 billion versus $2.60 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power: $342 million versus $404.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Other Revenues: $100 million versus $109.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Southern Co. have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
