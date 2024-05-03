For the quarter ended March 2024, Cigna (
Compared to Estimates, Cigna (CI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, Cigna (CI - Free Report) reported revenue of $57.25 billion, up 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.47, compared to $5.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.17, the EPS surprise was +4.86%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare: 79.9% compared to the 81.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - Total U.S. Commercial insured: 3,947 thousand compared to the 2,657.56 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health: 1,622 thousand compared to the 1,463.29 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total: 17,562 thousand versus 16,087.65 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Evernorth Health Services: $46.23 billion compared to the $45.58 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy: $43.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $42.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums: $11.53 billion compared to the $11.39 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Government - Medicare Advantage: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Government - Other: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.
- Services (Fees)- Cigna Healthcare: $1.57 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Pharmacy: $42.04 billion versus $41.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.8% change.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Stop loss: $1.67 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
Shares of Cigna have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.