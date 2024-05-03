We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.44, demonstrating a +1.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2024.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $190.61 million, indicating changes of +28.42% and +36.23%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.55.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.