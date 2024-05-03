We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Live Nation (LYV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.8 billion, up 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.53, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was -165.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Live Nation here>>>
- Concerts - Estimated fans - Total: 22,930 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20,142.25 thousand.
- Concerts - Estimated events - Total: 11,203 thousand compared to the 10,262.13 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Concerts - Estimated fans - North America: 10,891 thousand compared to the 7,880.78 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold: 155,010 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 149,041.4 thousand.
- Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets: 76,578 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73,903.2 thousand.
- Ticketing - Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets: 78,432 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73,922.31 thousand.
- Concerts - Estimated events - International: 4,026 thousand versus 3,847.99 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Concerts - Estimated events - North America: 7,177 thousand versus 6,418.18 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Concerts: $2.88 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%.
- Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$14.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$2.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +800%.
- Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising: $211.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $188.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.
- Revenue- Ticketing: $723.20 million compared to the $695.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
Shares of Live Nation have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.