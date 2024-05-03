Back to top

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) reported $291.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $1.64 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $287.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was -0.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Federal Realty Investment Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $291.05 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $286.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Revenue- Mortgage interest income: $0.28 million compared to the $0.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Other: $12.23 million compared to the $13.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents: $4.78 million versus $4.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement: $56.56 million versus $53.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.66 compared to the $0.64 average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

