Camden (CPT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Camden (CPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $383.14 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was +0.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $341.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $368.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Non-property income- Interest and other income: $1.77 million compared to the $0.38 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.77 compared to the $0.35 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Non-property income- Fee and asset management: $1.28 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.37 million.
Shares of Camden have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

