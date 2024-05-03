Back to top

Compared to Estimates, GoDaddy (GDDY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoDaddy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $1.31 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total customers at period end: 21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.11 million.
  • Average revenue per user: $206 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $128.48.
  • Revenue- Applications & commerce: $383.10 million compared to the $382.18 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Core platform: $725.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $714.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Segment EBITDA- Core Platform: $216.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $203.39 million.
  • Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce: $161.90 million versus $157.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for GoDaddy here>>>

Shares of GoDaddy have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

