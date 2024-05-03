Back to top

Post Holdings (POST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Post Holdings (POST - Free Report) reported $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.4%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +17.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Post Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Weetabix: $138 million versus $133.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail: $240.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $261.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
  • Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands: $1.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.9%.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $554.80 million compared to the $589.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations: $0.30 million versus -$0.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands: $199 million versus $177.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix: $27.80 million versus $29.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice: $101.70 million versus $97.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/ Other: -$23.80 million compared to the -$21.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail: $40.50 million compared to the $40.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Post Holdings have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

