Compared to Estimates, Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.19 billion, up 43% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.02, compared to $5.16 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +36.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.51, the EPS surprise was +33.48%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Investment income, net of related expenses/ Net investment income: $961 million compared to the $920.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Net premiums: $5.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.8%.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $149 million compared to the $87.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.3% year over year.
Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.