Cable One (CABO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Cable One (CABO - Free Report) reported revenue of $404.31 million, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.11, compared to $9.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411.01 million, representing a surprise of -1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -24.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Business services: $75.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
  • Revenues- Other: $23.75 million versus $23.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Revenues- Residential Data: $235.82 million versus $242.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
  • Revenues- Residential Video: $60.36 million compared to the $57.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential Voice: $8.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.
Shares of Cable One have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

