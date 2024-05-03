Back to top

Compared to Estimates, fuboTV (FUBO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) reported $402.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24%. EPS of -$0.11 for the same period compares to -$0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $381.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15, the EPS surprise was +26.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how fuboTV performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid Subscribers - Rest of World streaming: 397,000 compared to the 397,000 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Paid Subscribers - US: 1,511,000 versus 1,618,000 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Advertising: $27.47 million versus $27.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $373.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $353.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.
  • Revenues- Other: $1.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.6%.
Shares of fuboTV have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

