Ventas (VTR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ventas (VTR - Free Report) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $813.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $784.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio: $218.88 million versus $221.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Revenues- Income from loans and investments: $1.29 million versus $2.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -90.5% change.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $6.78 million compared to the $4.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +289% year over year.
  • Revenues- Third party capital management revenues: $4.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.44 million.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased: $155.37 million versus $156.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.04 compared to the -$0.25 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • NOI- Triple-Net Leased Properties: $151.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.55 million.
  • NOI- SHOP: $203.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200.29 million.
  • NOI- Office Outpatient medical & research portfolio: $145.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.75 million.
Shares of Ventas have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

