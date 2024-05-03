Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Steven Madden (SHOO) Q1 Earnings

Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) reported $552.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $522.11 million, representing a surprise of +5.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steven Madden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commission and licensing fee income: $1.81 million versus $2.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.
  • Total Revenue- Net Sales: $550.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $520.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
  • Revenue- Total Wholesale: $438.24 million versus $414.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.
  • Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer: $112.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
  • Total Revenue- Wholesale Accessories/Apparel: $142.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +78.6%.
  • Total Revenue- Wholesale Footwear: $295.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $292.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Shares of Steven Madden have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

